|Currency
|Exchange rates
|1 USD (US dollar)
|1.7000
|1 EUR (Euro)
|1.9105
|1 RUB (Russian ruble)
|0.0266
CBA currency exchange rates (22.04.2019)
https://report.az/storage/news/2990645a4ed4bac4d5d9ec9f9f32fec2/0506eba4-9caa-400e-b476-80df4fa3d468_292.jpg
Tural İbadlıNews Author