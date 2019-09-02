|Currency
|Rates
|USD 1
|1.7000
|EUR 1
|1.8680
|RUB 1
|0.0254
CBA currency exchange rates (02.09.2019)
https://report.az/storage/news/4f941036fb80f25b8d27567524ae8f4f/ace74fdb-864e-4e9d-8b1b-0653b1a0b1c9_292.jpg
Tural İbadlıNews Author