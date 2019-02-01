CBA announces forecast on balance of payment for 2019

https://report.az/storage/news/beb167c62aa1f401977f9d9975b86e81/c7afceb8-1a3a-4ee3-83b8-787083aa1e3e_292.jpg
Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ :There may be surplus in Azerbaijan’s balance of payment in case the base price of oil at the world market becomes $60 a barrel. The surplus amount is predicted to make 10% of GDP," Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference, Report informs.
He also noted that the currency reserves are forecasted to increase in 2019.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author