CBA announces forecast on balance of payment for 2019

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ :There may be surplus in Azerbaijan’s balance of payment in case the base price of oil at the world market becomes $60 a barrel. The surplus amount is predicted to make 10% of GDP," Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference, Report informs.

He also noted that the currency reserves are forecasted to increase in 2019.