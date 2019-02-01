 Top
    CBA announces forecast on balance of payment for 2019

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ :There may be surplus in Azerbaijan’s balance of payment in case the base price of oil at the world market becomes $60 a barrel. The surplus amount is predicted to make 10% of GDP," Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference, Report informs.

    He also noted that the currency reserves are forecasted to increase in 2019. 

