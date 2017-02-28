 Top
    Candidacy of more 3 members to CBA Board recommended to Parliament

    Candidacy of former members was kept

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Candidacy of three persons - Alim Salim Guliyev, Vadim Aladdin Khubanov and Aftandil Gasim Babayev has been nominated by President Ilham Aliyev in regard with membership to the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The issue on the three candidacy was recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) for approval.

    Notably, in April 2015, Elman Rustamov was appointed to the post of the CBA Chairman for 5-year term, also, Khagani Abdullayev to the post of Deputy Chairman.

    According to the decision of the parliament dated February 2012, A.Guliyev and V.Khubanov were elected CBA Management Board members for the fourth time, A.Babayev for the third time. 

