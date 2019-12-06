​BSE turnover declines 4%

In January-November 2019, deals closed on all financial instruments of the Baku Stock Exchange amounted to AZN 13,005,127,000, down 4% from the previous year, Report informs.

The number of deals closed year-on-year increased by 5.05% to 4,906.

Government securities constituted 84.6% or AZN 11,006,296,000 of the BSE turnover, down 9.9% in comparison to a year earlier.

Deals on the corporate securities market increased by 25.7% to AZN 941.925 million, while repo operations grew by 81.2% to reach AZN 1,056,906,000.