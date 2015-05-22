Baku Stock Exchange: Changes expected in infrastructure of capital market

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Seminar on "financing through share and bond and IPO-s" organized by Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and "PwC Azerbaijan" was held in Baku within the framework of Listing Advisory Program for potential companies interested in financing in capital market.

Report informs, According to the, Chairman of the Board of BSE Fariz Azizov, who spoke of the potential of this kind of educational seminars for companies is positive and in the future plans to hold joint seminars, this event is one of a series of workshops it said.

F.Azizov noted that the National Assembly also touched on approval of amendments to the law on the securities market.

He noted thatWith the new legislative act Implementation of the changes in infrastructure of the capital market is expected to take place.

BSE, as well as other professionals, auditors, brokers, law firms specializing in public relations specialists and professional advisory services free of charge is expected to provide within the framework of Listing Advisory Program, to the companies intend to financing.

The program is the promotion of capital markets on financing opportunities, training companies and potential issuers of long-term and low-cost access to financial resources on favorable terms, covers the provision of assistance measures. Currently, 13 partners have joined the program as part of the Collective Agreement.