British consulting company opens representative office in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ UK "Masterpay Group Ltd." consulting company opened a representative office in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan.

The head of the organization's representation in Azerbaijan is Russian businessman Sergei Jirikhin.

"Masterpay Group Ltd." was founded in 2003 and operates in several areas. Basically having auditing services, the company provides subcontractors, contractors and agencies in CIS states with advice on legislation.