    Bitkoin's price fell to $ 9,446

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The price of Bitcoin in the global market has dropped to its lowest level since November 26 - up to $ 9,446.

    Report informs, in addition to Bitcoin, the capitalization of the crypto currency market also dropped to $ 415 billion. and settled at the lowest point since December 10.

    As a result, bitcoin dropped 53 percent from $ 20,000, which has a historic record of December 17.

    The aggregate capitalization of the market declined by 50.2% from record value of January 7 ($ 832 billion).

    The decline in the digital currency market occurred against the backdrop of news that governments intend to take the market under their control. This was enough to start mass sales on the market, the capitalization of which increased 49 times in the last year.

    Analytical Group of Report believes, in 2018 the crypto-currencies will again become more expensive, and in subsequent years their number will drop to 10-20 items. Now there are 1,448 crypto-currencies in the world.

