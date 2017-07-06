Bitcoin’s price is expected to fluctuate

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the forecasts of investment companies, the cost of the Bitcoin will fall to $ 1,800 and then rise to $ 5,000.

Report informs citing the Habertürk, Bitcoin currently sold at $ 2,600 at stock exchanges, is expected to fluctuate seriously in the coming days. Bitcoin, which has risen 290% over the past year, has become the most popular financial instrument for investors.

According to analysts of US Goldman Sachs Bank, the bitcoin will rise to $ 3,222-3,915 after the initial fall to the $ 1,857 level. Standpoint Research expects digital currency to rise to $ 5,000. As demand for the Bitcoin (total of 21 million worldwide) rises the price varies dramatically.

Official permission for Bitcoin’s use in China has sharply increased demand for it.