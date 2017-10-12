Bitcoin price now exceeds $ 5,000

© AFP 2017/ Karen Bleier

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The price of bitcoin is breaking records after exceeding $ 5,000.

Report informs, at present the bitcoin is sold for $ 5,140.

Notably, price of bitcoin has started from $ 966 in 2017. At present, bitcoin has increased by 5.3 times compared to the beginning of the year.

Analytical Group of Report informs, last time, demand for this crypto currency continues to grow, despite the fact that China, the European Union and Russia have made disclosures about the restriction of purchase and sale of bitcoin and the emission.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recognized the legitimacy of the Bitcoin.

The first official bitcoin was sold on 25 April 2010 - 1,000 bitcoins were exchanged for 0.3 cents.

Only in February 2011, the bitcoin reached parity with the dollar, and as of June 9, 2011 rose to 29.57 dollar / bitcoin. Then although it fell to $ 2, in April 2013 it rose to $ 266 and then again dropped to $ 50. In November of that year, the bitcoin rose to $ 1,000 and dropped to $ 200 again in January 2015.