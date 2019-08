Bitcoin price falls below $10,000

17 July, 2019 11:58

Bitcoin price went down 11% within 24 hours to settle below $10,000, Report informs citing Coinmarketcap. Currently, the Bitcoin price is changing around $9,500-$9,600.