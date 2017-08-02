Bitcoin divided into two parts

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Bitcoin Virtual Cryptocurrency after the intervention of the group of Chinese oil producers (cryptocurrency miners) divided into two cryptocurrencies.

Report informs citing the Reuters, after this Bitcoin Cash and ordinary Bitcoin will continue to circulate.

The cause of the division, was dissatisfaction of Chinese miners with new business protocols.

Experts believe that after the introduction of the new protocol, the workability and operational speed of the cryptocurrency network will increase.

Notably, after the division, Bitcoin Cash sold for $ 146.37 and Bitcoin for $ 2 729.