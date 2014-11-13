Baku hosts meeting of information and marketing services of CIS International Association of Exchanges’ member exchanges

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ At the initiative of the Baku Interbank Currency Exchange (BBVB) the 6th meeting of information and marketing services of CIS International Association of Exchanges’ member exchanges has been held in Baku.

Report was told in BBVB, representatives of currency and stock and commodity exchanges of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed in Baku measures aimed at organizing the interaction in spreading of the exchange quoted information about exchange trading, opportunities for exchange of experience and coordination of promising joint projects as well as the exchange of experience in planning the promotion of new information and analytical products.

For this purpose executive director of IAE CIS A. Kuprin and representatives of the Moscow Stock Exchange, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange (BCSE), the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) and the Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange (URTSB) arrived in Baku.

Members shared CIS stock exchanges’ experiences on interaction with other exchange platforms in the propagation of stock quotation information, development of technology of information-analytical systems and the use of web-based technologies. Along with this, they considered features of new exchange information projects provided for implementation.

The IAE CIS was founded on April 20, 2000 in Moscow with the participation of 18 stock exchanges in Russia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Association’s activities aimed at assisting the organization of mutual access of non-residents to the immediate performance of operations on the stock exchanges, the normalization of flow of funds in national currencies between the CIS countries, the introduction of international standards for operations in the capital markets, the creation of a data bank on the state of the currency and stock markets of the CIS countries.