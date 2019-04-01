Azsigorta ends 2018 on profit

As of January 1, 2019, Azsigorta OJSC’s assets stood at AZN 60.73 million, down 0.5% from the previous year, Report informs referring to the OJSC.

Liabilities dropped by 15.4% to AZN 26.33 million, total capital rose by 15.1% to AZN 34.401 million.

Incomes fell by 4.1% to AZN 30.052 million, expenditures slipped by 28.4% to AZN 24.634 million, profit tax made up AZN 1.012 million. Consequently, the OJSC ended 2018 on AZN 4.406 million in net profit, while it ended 2017 on AZN 3.065 million on loss.

Azsigorta has been in operation since 2006. Its authorized capital is AZN 20.3 million.