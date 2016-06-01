Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency reserves increased in May

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The official currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), as of June 1, 2016 amounted to 4 284,3 million USD.

Report informs referring to the CBA, the official foreign exchange reserves as of April 1,2016 in comparison with as of April 1, 2016, increased by 163.7 mln. USD or 3.97%.

Notably, decrease in comparison with the official foreign exchange reserves as of January 1, 2016 made 732 mln. AZN or 14.6% . In comparison with the same period of 2015, the reserves reduced by 4 146.5 million AZN or 49.18%.