Azerbaijani banks introduced a new lending model

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Financial Market Control Chamber has met with commercial banks based in Azerbaijan. Report informs, during the meeting a presentation of the new lending model that will be introduced in the country's financial system. During the meeting, also were held discussions on a new model, US-dollar lending was the main issue in the meeting agenda.

New lending model will be presented to the public this week.

Notably, on April 5, the banks have suspended issuing consumer loans in foreign currency for a period of 1 month. The Chamber retained the right to extend this period. In addition, in accordance with the decision of the Chamber issuance of consumer loans for pensioners suspended in April.