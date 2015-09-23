Azerbaijan to reduce exports by 8% next year

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of exports projected to be 15.8 bln USD next year.

Report informs, according to the draft budget of 2016, it is by 12.5 bln USD, or 44% less compared to actual indicator of 2014 and compared with forecast for this year it is less by 1.5 bln USD, or 8.1%.

Import in the amount of 8.2 billion USD projected for the next year. 6.8 bln USD or 83.3% of that will fall to the non-oil sector. Volume of imports compared to actual indicator of 2014 by 1.1 bln USD or 11.8% less and compared with expectations of this year - by 0.6 bln USD, or 6.8%.

continuation of unstable processes in global economy in 2016 will affect import-export operations of Azerbaijan which has close economic ties with CIS countries.