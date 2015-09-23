 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan to reduce exports by 8% next year

    While imports are projected to decrease by 7%

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of exports projected to be 15.8 bln USD next year.

    Report informs, according to the draft budget of 2016, it is by 12.5 bln USD, or 44% less compared to actual indicator of 2014 and compared with forecast for this year it is less by 1.5 bln USD, or 8.1%.

    Import in the amount of 8.2 billion USD projected for the next year. 6.8 bln USD or 83.3% of that will fall to the non-oil sector. Volume of imports compared to actual indicator of 2014 by 1.1 bln USD or 11.8% less and compared with expectations of this year - by 0.6 bln USD, or 6.8%.

    continuation of unstable processes in global economy in 2016 will affect import-export operations of Azerbaijan which has close economic ties with CIS countries.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi