Azerbaijan spent over 3.3B manats on social protection in 9 months of 2025

In January - September 2025, 3.36 billion manats ($1.98 billion) were spent from the state budget of Azerbaijan on social protection and welfare, according to the country's Ministry of Finance.

This marks an increase of 273.1 million manats ($160.65 million), or 8.9%, compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, 70.6% of the allocated social spending for the current year was executed.