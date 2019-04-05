Azerbaijan sees decline in monetary base

As of April 1, 2019 the monetary base in Azerbaijan stood at AZN 8,946,300,000, down AZN 67.8 million or 0.75% from previous month, down AZN 599.4 million or 6.3% from early 2019, AZN 524.7 million or 5.5% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).