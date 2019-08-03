Azerbaijan sees 6% decline in repo and reverse-repo operations market

3 August, 2019 12:14

https://report.az/storage/news/9bd662780fe010799e571c2e4fa57009/9ae39b88-3ce6-43dc-bd7c-832810f16461_292.jpg Repo and reverse-repo transactions amounted to AZN 437.8 million in January-June 2019, down 6.1% from previous year, Report informs referring to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

