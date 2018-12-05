Azerbaijan sees 1% rise in consumer lending

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of November 1, 2018, provision of crediting in Azerbaijan-based credit organizatioons stood at AZN 12,281,300,000, up AZN 129.1 million or 1.06% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Household loans made up AZN 5,106,600,000, up AZN 425.3 million or 9.09% from previous year, AZN 55.5 million or 1.1% in comparison to a month ago. This type of loans makes up 41.6% of provision of crediting.

Share of ‘Trade and service’ in the provision of crediting was 16.8%, real estate 14.9%, transport and communication 10.5%, industry and production 5.6%, construction and property 3.1%, agriculture and processing 3.8%, energy, chemistry and natural resources 2.2%.