Azerbaijan’s total public debt to GDP forecasted at 18,7%

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s public debt to GDP ratio in 2018 is forecasted at 18,7%, while domestic state debt to GDP ratio is expected to be 1,1%.

Report informs referring to recommendations of the Chamber of Account on 2018 state budget draft law.

In 2016, total public debt to GDP ratio was 22,3% and domestic state debt to GDP ratio -2,0%. In 2015, this indicator was 28,3% and 8,5% respectively, in 2014 11,2% and 2,6%.

The volume of GDP in 2018 is forecasted to be 69 395,4 mln. AZN with 1,5% real growth.

Notably, total state debt to GDP ratio in developed countries shouldn't exceed 60%, while in emerging countries it needs to be under 40%.