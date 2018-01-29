Azerbaijan's non-banking institutions may also get access to Credit Guarantee Fund

© Report

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Micro Finance Association (AMFA) has appealed to the Confederation of Entrepreneurs (ASK) to review the issue of access to the Credit Guarantee Fund not only by the banks, but also by non-bank credit institutions (NBCI).

Report informs, AMFA executive director Zhala Hajiyeva said.

Hajiyeva noted that 80% of the portfolios of NBCIs accounted for the regions.

"The main goal now is to involve investors again for refinancing and attract new investors interested in the markets coming through crisis", the AMFA official said.