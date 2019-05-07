​Azerbaijan’s government securities market grows by 41%

Operations in Azerbaijan’s government securities market amounted to AZN 3,671,800,000 in January-March 2019, up 40.8% by contrast to a year earlier.

Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) that the number of deals went up 34.7% to 466.

In the reporting period, operations in the primary market made AZN 3,514,900,000 and operations in the secondary market amounted to AZN 156,900,000, respectively up 36.2% and 5.7-fold by contrast to a year earlier.

The number of deals in the primary market rose by 15.1% to 351, while the secondary market saw a 2.8-fold incease to 115.