Azerbaijan increases gold export

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 1. 125.3 kg of gold in the amount of 43.542 million dollars were exported from Azerbaijan. Volume of export of gold grew by 34.9% and by 24.3% in terms of its value at an annual rate.

Report was told in the State Statistical Committee in the first half of 2014, 834 kg of gold in the amount of 35.026 million dollars were exported from Azerbaijan.

According to statistics, neither this year nor last year, gold imports carried out. The highest export of gold recorded in 2010, the lowest in 2009, the highest imports in 2011, the lowest - in 2007.

The committee said that gold imports were carried out mainly from Switzerland, the United Kingdom, while exports made to Switzerland.

In the first half of 2013, 579,2 kg of gold in the amount of 28,179 million dollars were exported from Azerbaijan. In addition during this period imports were 6 129,1 kg in the amount of 306,654 million dollars.