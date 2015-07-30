"Azerbaijan Credit Bank" has become a non-banking credit organization

Baku. 30 July. REPORTAZ/ "Azerbaijan Credit Bank" recently stopped its activity, may soon become a non-bank credit organization. Report informs referring to the sources, Liquidation Commission operating in the bank at the moment, adopted a new decision today.

According to the information, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Emil Rzayev, member of the Supervisory Board, Gunesh Babayeva and Chairman of the Board, Javid Zeynalov already submitted their resignation: "The Commission will also decide on the dismissal of other senior officials."

According to the decision, has been prepared an appeal to the Central Bank about the transformation of "Azerbaijan Credit Bank" in the non-bank credit organization.

JSC "Azerbaijan Credit Bank" has operated under a license issued by the Central Bank inDecember 29, 2005. In accordance with the decision of Central Bank on July 10, 2015 the bank's license was revoked.