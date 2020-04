In January-June 2019 Azerbaijan-based 22 insurers collected AZN 361.337 million in premiums, down 8.8% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Insurance payments amounted to AZN 119.102 million, down 0.2% by contrast to previous year.

During the reporting period, there was AZN 33 of insurance payments for AZN 100 insurance premiums, against AZN 30.1 in 2018.