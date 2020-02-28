​Azerbaijan-based banks see more than 11% rise in assets

As of February 1, 2020, the assets of Azerbaijan-based banks’ assets amounted to AZN 32,863,200,000, up 11% from a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Of this, the loans issued to customers amounted to AZN 13,658,200,000. The loan portfolio extended by 23.5%.

In the reporting period, the liabilities grew by 10.7% to AZN 28,219,000,000 with the deposit portfolio risen by 16.8% to AZN 21,660,500,000. Individuals accounted for AZN 8,425,000,000, while legal entities made up AZN 13,235,500,000.

The liabilities of the banks to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dropped by 7% to AZN 343.6 million, and total capital surged by 12.8% to AZN 4,644,200,000.