Azerbaijan-based banks see 17% decline in foreign liabilities

As of April 1, 2020, the foreign liabilities of Azerbaijan-based commercial banks stood at AZN 1,715,000,000, down 17.5% from a month earlier, up 4.2% from early 2020, and 6.9% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

