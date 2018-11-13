Average monthly salary grows by 3% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ As of October 1, 2018, the number of wageworkers in the economy rose by 1.7% to 1,552,700, with 83,200 people in state sector, 669,500 in private sector.

Report informs that among the hired workers, 21.3% worked in education, 18.7% in trade; repair of transport vehicles, 13.4% in industry, 8.5% in medical and social services provided to population, 7.2% in construction, 7.0% in state management and defense; social security, 4.6% in transport and storehouse, 3.4% in professional, scientific and technical activity, 3.3% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 1.6% in finance and insurance, 11% in other economic spheres.

Average monthly salary of wageworkers grew by 2.8% to AZN 540.5.