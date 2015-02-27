Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from today AtaBank OJSC raised interest rates on manat deposits. Now customers will be able to place their deposits with annual interest rate 12% and with 16% for 5 years.

Report informs citing the bank interest rates for Accumulativedeposit raised for extra 1%.

According to the information AtaBank OJSC will continue the campaign Let's appreciate manat to increase interest rates on deposits in manats.

AtaBank OJSC finished 2014 with 580,3 mln manats assets that grew by 54,8% in comparison with previous year.

AtaBank OJSC’s deposit portfolio was 511,0 mln. manats, 166,0 mln of that amount was personal term deposits.