Asian Development Bank offers new loan to Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to allocate a loan of 200 mln USD for reconstruction of railway system in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the loan may be allocated for implementation of the "Railway Sector Development Program".

The fact-finding mission on the project will visit Azerbaijan in August 1-11, 2017. On September 13, the bank's management plans to hold an evaluation meeting.