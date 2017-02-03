Asian Development Bank offers new loan to Azerbaijan

https://report.az/storage/news/ee0417222ac2a0d54c8d0ce5ab168d97/de48e065-b30c-48b6-b3d7-9216415c4358_292.jpg
Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to allocate a loan of 200 mln USD for reconstruction of railway system in Azerbaijan.
Report informs, the loan may be allocated for implementation of the "Railway Sector Development Program".
The fact-finding mission on the project will visit Azerbaijan in August 1-11, 2017. On September 13, the bank's management plans to hold an evaluation meeting.
Tural İbadlıNews Author