Annual inflation makes 13,4% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Compared to the corresponding period in 2016, in January-November, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 13,4% as well as food products, beverages increased by 17.1%, non-food products - 12.1%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population - 9.6%.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), consumer products and services increased by 0,2%, food products and non-food products increased by 0,3%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population remained stable.

Prices for sausages, fish products, dairy products, cheese and eggs, butter, olive and margarine, cucumber, peppers, eggplants, onions, potatoes, tea, rice, flour, manna and buckwheat, the prices of sheep and chicken meat, sunflower and corn oil, lemon, orange, mandarin, banana, apple, animal, pomegranate, palm, cabbage, greens, root, garlic, sugar and sugar have been observed.No significant changes took place in prices for other food products.

During the month, the price of non-food items, clothes and footwear, construction materials, furniture and household goods, carpet and other floor coverings, refrigerators, air conditioners, large appliances and equipment, jewelry items, washing machines, electric stoves and gas boilers, TVs, cameras, laptops and tablet PCs have dropped

No significant changes appeared in prices of other non-food products.