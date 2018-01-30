 Top
    Close photo mode

    Analysts: Kremlin report may slightly affect Russian ruble

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ An affect of the US's Kremlin report on Russian financial markets, stock exchanges and ruble exchange rate will be slender.

    Report informs, such a result was formed on the request of RIA Novosti.

    Notably, the US Treasury’s Kremlin report also features scores of influential businessmen. The first part lists a total of 114 Russian political figures, 96 business magnates. After the news, US-dollar rate in Russia remained stable at 56.6 RUB/USD, euro 70.1 EUR/USD, Moscow Stock Exchange dropped by 0.4% and RTS index dropped 0.3%.

    According to Vadim Iossub, Alpari senior analyst and head of the Russian stock market operation at Freedom Finance investment company Georgy Vashchenko, financial markets will react discreetly. If a recent growth in stock exchanges is taken into consideration, some correction may be observed in February.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi