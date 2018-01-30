Analysts: Kremlin report may slightly affect Russian ruble

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ An affect of the US's Kremlin report on Russian financial markets, stock exchanges and ruble exchange rate will be slender.

Report informs, such a result was formed on the request of RIA Novosti.

Notably, the US Treasury’s Kremlin report also features scores of influential businessmen. The first part lists a total of 114 Russian political figures, 96 business magnates. After the news, US-dollar rate in Russia remained stable at 56.6 RUB/USD, euro 70.1 EUR/USD, Moscow Stock Exchange dropped by 0.4% and RTS index dropped 0.3%.

According to Vadim Iossub, Alpari senior analyst and head of the Russian stock market operation at Freedom Finance investment company Georgy Vashchenko, financial markets will react discreetly. If a recent growth in stock exchanges is taken into consideration, some correction may be observed in February.