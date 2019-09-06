ADB arranges series of events in honor of 20th anniversary of partnership with Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/e5021e624802334cf8978c9681812493/3e439318-089f-4904-9cb0-9b9246ad296a_292.jpg

Starting from the fourth quarter of 2019, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will hold a series of events dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of partner relations with Azerbaijan, head of the ADB representative office in Azerbaijan Nariman Mannapbekov said in an interview with Report.

According to him, the visit of the Vice-President for Knowledge Management athe Asian Development Bank Bambang Susantono in November is currently being worked out. As part of this visit, it is planned to conduct a presentation of an analytical study in which the focus will be on key aspects of the development of the country's economy. Also a lecture on the application of high technologies and innovative solutions will be held at ADA University.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, debates will be organized among young people on ADB's role in the development of Azerbaijan's economy. Along with this, ADB is preparing a special publication devoted to the main milestones of cooperation between ADB and Azerbaijan over the past 20 years, which will be posted on the ADB website from October 1.

“Over the twenty years of the partnership between Azerbaijan and ADB, we have had many achievements. We are satisfied with the level of cooperation in all sectors in which we operate. These are water supply and sewer services; power engineering and electric power industry, including backbone and distribution networks; transport, including road and rail; as well as the development of the financial sector, both in the field of public finance management and the development of commercial financing,” Nariman Mannapbekov said, reminding that a new strategy of joint partnership was adopted two months ago for the next 5 years, until 2023.

ADB was established in 1966 and comprises 68 member countries. The headquarters of the bank is located in the capital of the Philippines - Manila. Azerbaijan was admitted to ADB on December 22, 1999.

Over 20 years of cooperation, the bank approved the allocation of loans, guarantees and technical assistance grants worth nearly $5 billion to Azerbaijan for the implementation of more than 80 projects in the public and private sectors.