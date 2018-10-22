Azerbaijan represented in international food exhibition in Paris - PHOTO

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The international food exhibition SIAL Paris kicked off in Paris, France.

Report's Western European bureau informs that the exhibition brings together 7,000 companies from 109 countries. Azerbaijan is represented with fruits and vegetables, wines, fruit juices, mineral water, tinned products, dry fruits and other foodstuffs.

With the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Embassy in France, as well as the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) representatives of Azerbaijani companies will meet with specialized distributors in the sphere of agricultural products and food industry and discuss future prospects of cooperation.

Functioning since 1964, SIAL is one of the biggest food exhibitions in Europe.

The exhibition is to last until October 25.