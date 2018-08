Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach will visit Baku on November 19.

Report was told by the chief secretary of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Agadzhan Abiyev.

According to him, T. Bah will join the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee. IOC President will hold a series of meetings and examine the various sports facilities. He will also study the preparations for the European games I Baku-2015.

Thomas Bach will visit Baku for the first time.