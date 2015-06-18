Two Azerbaijani taekwondokas passed to finals at Baku 2015

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondoka Milad Baigi Harchegani also reached finals at Baku 2015 Games in men competitions. Report informs, 24 years old athlete beat 6:2 the Portugal taekwondoka Julio Ferreira in 80 kg weight category.

In finals he will meet with a winner of Roberto Botta (Italy) - Albert Gaun (Russia) meeting.

*** 17:11

Azerbaijani woman taekwondoka representing Azerbaijan in the I European Games Farida Azizova passed the finals. Report informs, 20 years old athlete competing in 67 weight category beat 5:2 Sweden athlete Elin Yohannson.

In finals she will meet with a winner of Anastacia Baryshnikova (Russia) - Habi Niare (France) meeting.

***

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Taekwondo woman fighter Farida Azizova, representing Azerbaijan at the I European Games competed in 1/4 finals. Report informs, her rival in the competition was Turkish fighter Nur Tatar.

The meeting ended with the victory of the local athlete - 6: 2. F.Azizova at the first stage beat the rival 2: 1 and gained an advantage. In the second half, she took a one more point and stressed the difference to 2. At the beginning of the third part, occurred a controversial moment due to the judge's decision. For this reason, the meeting stopped for a few minutes. Then Azerbaijani fighter increased the difference and passed to semifinals.

At the next stage F.Azizova will meet with her rival Elin Yohannson from Sweden.

***

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today both Azerbaijani taekwondo wrestlers passed to 1/4 finals.

Report informs, Farida Azizova defeated Joyce van Baar with 2:0 score in the 67 kg category. F.Azizova will wrestle with the Turkish representative Nur Tatar in 1/4 finals.

Baigi Harchegani defeated his Serbian opponent Damir Feyzici with 12:0 in 80 kg weight category. He will wrestle with the English rival Lotalo Muhammad in 1/4 finals.

***

Competitions on taekwondo in two more weight classes woll be launched today the Baku-2015 I European Games. Report informs, women will compete in the weight category 67 kg, men in 80 kg.

Azerbaijan to be represented by Milad Baigi Harchegani. His rival in the first stage is a Serbian athlete, Damir Feyzich.

Among women will compete Farida Azizova from Azerbaijan. At the first meeting she will face with an athlete from Netherlands, Joyce van Baar.

Winners in both weight classes will be held in 1/4 finals.

In the first two days of competition in taekwondo competed 4 sportsmen. They are Aykhan Tagizade (68 kg) won the gold, Patimat Abakarova (49 kg) bronze medal.