Turkish volleyball team released line-up for Baku 2015

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey men's national volleyball team line-up to attend the first European games "Baku 2015" announced. Report informs, the list includes the names of 58 athletes.

However, only part of them will participate in the games. Athletes whose names included to the overall list by Turkish Volleyball Federation, will participate in the European games, the World Cup and the European League CEV.

Turkey's national team will play in Group A, which also includes Azerbaijan, Serbia, Poland, France and Finland.

The volleyball competition will start on June 13 in Crystal Hall. About 336 athletes will compete in it.