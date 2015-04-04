 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish volleyball team released line-up for Baku 2015

    The list includes the names of 58 athletes

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey men's national volleyball team line-up to attend the first European games "Baku 2015" announced. Report informs, the list includes the names of 58 athletes.

    However, only part of them  will participate in the games. Athletes whose names included to the overall list by Turkish Volleyball Federation, will participate in the European games, the World Cup and the European League CEV.

    Turkey's national team will play in Group A, which also includes Azerbaijan, Serbia, Poland, France and Finland.

    The volleyball competition will start on June 13 in Crystal Hall. About  336 athletes will compete in it.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi