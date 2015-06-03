Turkey to send 192 athletes to the first European Games

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 192 athletes including 81 women and 11 men will represent Turkey at the First European Games. Report informs referring to "TRT Spor", Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Aquifer Akif Cagatay Kilic said.

According to him, Turkish athletes will compete in 23 kinds of sport.

The Minister noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the opening ceremony of the Games: "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on that during his visit to Turkey."