Three Azerbaijani boxers reached 1/4 finals at Baku 2015 - UPDATED

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The boxing competitions started in Baku-2015.

Report informs, 5 Azerbajani boxers join the competitions today.

Azerbaijani representative Yana Alekseyevna fought with the Finnish athlete Mira Potkonen (60 kg weight category). Alekseyevna defeated her opponent with 4: 0. Zinaida Dobrinina (Russia) and Sandra Brugger (Switzerland) will meet on the ring in 1/4 finals.

At 14:15 Parviz Bagirov (69 kg) came to the ring. He beat the Moldovan athlete Vasiliy Belous.

Abdulkadir Abdullayev joined the competition in the men's 91 kg weight category. He defeated his Hungarian rival Adam Hamoni 3:0 and passed to 1/4 finals.

At 20: 30, Kollaso Sotomayor (64 kg) will fight with Moldovan athlete Dmitri Qalaqot.

Another Azerbaijani boxer Khaybula Musalov (75 kg) will fight with Christian Mbillia Assomo-Hallier at 21: 00.

