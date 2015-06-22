 Top
    Simon Clegg: 40 thousand spectators expected to view today's competitions

    48 811 spectators watched the races yesterday

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The competitions held in the framework of "Baku 2015" were very nice. 22 thousand spectators came to Olympic Stadium to watch athletics competitions." Report informs, Chief Operating Officer of Baku-2015 the First European Games Operating Committee, Simon Clegg said at a press conference on June 22.

    He said the roads were closed yesterday due to cycling competitions: "Though it created some difficulties, beautiful drawings spread throughout the world. In addition, the competitions finished Water ports arena and a total of 48 811 spectators watched the races yesterday. 11 competitions in 10 various kinds of sport were held. Most audience were observed in "Cristal hall" and Water sports arena."

    S.Clegg noted that additional tickets were sold in some sports.

