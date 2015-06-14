 Top
    Second day of Baku-2015 completes with 7 medals for Azerbaijan

    Totally, 17 European countries out of 50 won

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ The second day of the 1st European Games Baku-2015 completed with 7 medals for Azerbaijan. Report informs, yesterday 13 medals were won in 4 sports.

    Totally, 17 European countries out of 50 won. Azerbaijan won 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 3 bronze.

    N COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
    1. Switzerland 3 2 1 6
    2. AZERBAIJAN 3 1 3 7
    3. Russia 3 0 0 3
    4. France 2 1 3 6
    5. Turkey 2 1 2 5
    6. Italy 0 2 0 2
    7. Croatia 0 1 2 3
    8. Belarus 0 1 1 2
    9. Austria 0 1 0 1
    9. Hungary 0 1 0 1
    9. Netherlands 0 1 0 1
    12. Ukraine 0 1 0 1
    13. Bulgaria 0 0 1 1
    13. Germany 0 0 1 1
    13. Macedonia 0 0 1 1
    13. Poland 0 0 1 1
    13. Sweden 0 0 1 1
