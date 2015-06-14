Second day of Baku-2015 completes with 7 medals for Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ The second day of the 1st European Games Baku-2015 completed with 7 medals for Azerbaijan. Report informs, yesterday 13 medals were won in 4 sports.
Totally, 17 European countries out of 50 won. Azerbaijan won 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 3 bronze.
|N
|COUNTRY
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1.
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2.
|AZERBAIJAN
|3
|1
|3
|7
|3.
|Russia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4.
|France
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5.
|Turkey
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6.
|Italy
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7.
|Croatia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8.
|Belarus
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9.
|Austria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9.
|Hungary
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9.
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|0
|1
|12.
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13.
|Bulgaria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13.
|Germany
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13.
|Macedonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13.
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13.
|Sweden
|0
|0
|1
|1
