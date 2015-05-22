'Russian House' opens in Baku

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Russian House" will be opened in Baku in the framework of the I European games.

Report informs referring to Russian Information and Cultural Center (RICC), "Russian House" in Baku will run from 11 to 28 June daily from 9:00 to 21:00.

Head of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan, Valentin Denisov, commenting on the prospects of the "Russian House" in Baku, stressed: "The right to hold the I European Games Azerbaijan got not by accident.The country is actively developing many sports, a powerful sports facilities, not only in Baku, but also in all cities and districts of the republic. And I am sure that European games will be held in Azerbaijan at the Olympic level."

According to him, today Azerbaijan is home to many outstanding athletes, participants in the Olympic Games and other international sporting events. All of them hope that Russian friends in sport will come to the Games in Baku.The meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian veterans of the sport will be held in the "Russian House".

According to the press service of the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Azerbaijan and attend the opening ceremony of the I European Games in Baku.