Putin congratulates the Russian team on victory at I European Games

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Our team has written a new bright page in the history of national sport, has taken a very important height. Congratulations! Well done!".

Report citing Russian TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, when he congratulated the Russian team on victory in the First European Games.

"I am sure - this is a key to successful participation of Russian Federation in the XXXI Olympic Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro", added Russian president.

At the moment Russian national team has 162 medals - 78 gold, 40 silver and 44 bronze. The following place belongs to the national team of Azerbaijan (56 medals - 21 gold, 15 silver, 20 bronze).