Patrick Hickey: Two candidates for the next Eurogames bid to host the games in 2023

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "European-seven nations emerge as replacement 2019 Games hosts."

Report informs, Patrick Hickey, President of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) Patrick Hickey said to Reuters.

Irish functionary said that, many countries, who have witnessed the success of the Games in Baku, wanted to make his name in the list of candidates: "After the failure of the Netherlands have begun negotiations with the former five candidates. Two new candidates have come in addition."

However P.Hickey added that, until a certain time a decision would be taken "Netherlands withdrew as hosts for the second edition just days before the extravagant opening ceremony of the inaugural Games in Baku. The other candidates were asked to restore the talks."

EOC President refused to comment on the fact that one of the candidates is Turkey.