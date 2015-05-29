 Top
    Number of athletes representing Azerbaijan at I European Games revealed

    There will be 441 people in delegation

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented by 291 athletes in "Baku 2015" I European Games.

    "Report" informs, the Director of International Relations of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Konul Nurullayeva said today at the meeting.

    She said, the delegation, including 150 technical staff, will consist of a total 441 people.This delegation is the second largest after Russia.

    According to her, the athletes will start to gather in the athletes village from June 8.

