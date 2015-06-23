NOC Secretary General comments about ongoing smear campaign against Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "It's clear, when the enemy is clever, and another thing, the enemy is stupid. Stupid one is the most dangerous enemy."

Report informs, the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), the First Vice-President of the Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan Agajan Abiyev said, commenting on the ongoing campaign of denigration against Azerbaijan.

"Some of them realized that it is wrong to provide smear campaign against the country, that holds the First European Games and calmed down. And persons, continue such a campaign are just crazy. I do not even want to answer them. Their place is in a psychiatric hospital", he added.